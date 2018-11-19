DENVER — Authorities say one person is dead and four others have been wounded in a shooting in downtown Denver.

The shootings occurred Monday afternoon about three blocks from Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies.

Denver Health medical center spokesman Simon Crittle says paramedics from the hospital responded to the shooting and found one person dead at the scene.

Crittle says the four injured people were taken to Denver Health, but he did not know their conditions.

Police did not immediately release any information about the suspect or suspects.

Officers closed several streets in the area.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.