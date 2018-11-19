TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is opening an office in Traverse City.

The DEA’s Detroit Field Division says the new post will help the agency identify, disrupt and dismantle drug trafficking organizations and their subsidiaries in northern Michigan.

Special Agent in Charge Timothy Plancon (PLAN-sun) says the office will work closely with the Michigan State Police Traverse Narcotics Team, which includes more than a dozen federal, state and local agencies.

Plancon says the opioid epidemic is a priority for the DEA, but the new partnership will enable the agencies to deal with any future threat posed by illegal drugs in northern Michigan.





