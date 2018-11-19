SALEM, Ore. (AP) - The former director of the Oregon Educators Benefits Board is facing a $20,000 fine after an investigation into his conduct.
The Statesman Journal reports the Oregon Government Ethics Commission levied the civil penalties in a 10-count ethics case against James Raussen that began two years ago.
The commission issued its final order by default at its November meeting after Raussen failed to appear at an earlier hearing.
The Oregon Educators Benefits Board purchases insurance benefits for public school teachers.
The commission found Raussen used his position for financial gain and improperly received gifts from companies that had an interest in his decision-making.
Records show Raussen’s violations included accepting gifts of food and game tickets from insurance companies, using a state vehicle to visit wineries and extending a business trip to Las Vegas on the taxpayer’s dime.
Raussen couldn’t be reached for comment.
___
Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.