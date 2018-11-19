OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska woman has been sentenced to five years of probation for stealing more than $18,000 from the Nebraska Wind Symphony.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Kelli Lockwood was sentenced after she pleaded no contest to theft. She was the symphony’s former treasurer.

The 44-year-old Lockwood was also ordered to repay $18,181 that she took.

Prosecutors say Lockwood admitted stealing cash and misusing a symphony debit card.

