By - Associated Press - Monday, November 19, 2018

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska woman has been sentenced to five years of probation for stealing more than $18,000 from the Nebraska Wind Symphony.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Kelli Lockwood was sentenced after she pleaded no contest to theft. She was the symphony’s former treasurer.

The 44-year-old Lockwood was also ordered to repay $18,181 that she took.

Prosecutors say Lockwood admitted stealing cash and misusing a symphony debit card.

Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com


