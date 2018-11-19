Presidential daughter Ivanka Trump used a personal email account to conduct government business, according to a report Monday.

Ms. Trump used the account to send hundreds of emails about official government business last year, according to a report in The Washington Post that cited “people familiar with a White House examination of her correspondence.”

The anonymous sourcing was effectively confirmed though by statements Ms. Trump’s lawyers made to the Post that downplayed and explained, but did not deny, that Ms. Trump discussed or relayed official White House business on the account.

According to the Post, the emails, which used a domain Ms. Trump shares with husband Jared Kushner, were discovered last fall by White House ethics officials in a public-records lawsuit that required a review of emails involving five Cabinet agencies.

“Some aides were … taken aback by her response when questioned about the practice. Trump said she was not familiar with some details of the rules, according to people with knowledge of her reaction,” the Post wrote.

When President Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016, he attached the moniker “Crooked Hillary” to her, in significant part because of the former first lady’s email practices.

Peter Mirijanian, a spokesman for Ms. Trump ethics lawyer Abbe Lowell, confirmed the report to the Post but said her email practices did not resemble Mrs. Clinton’s.

“While transitioning into government, after she was given an official account but until the White House provided her the same guidance they had given others who started before she did, Ms. Trump sometimes used her personal account, almost always for logistics and scheduling concerning her family,” Mr. Mirijanian said in a statement.

He added that Ms. Trump has since turned over all her government-related emails to federal officials for archiving.

“Ms. Trump did not create a private server in her house or office, no classified information was ever included, the account was never transferred at Trump Organization, and no emails were ever deleted,” he wrote.

Allies of Hillary Clinton, who was investigated for using a private email server while Secretary of State, immediately called on House Democrats to investigate the matter when they take over the majority in January.

Philippe Reines, Mrs. Clinton’s former spokesman, said on Twitter that White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly “must be compelled to explain to Congress why Ivanka & Jared’s security clearances were granted on a permanent basis despite their email practices being known at that time to the White House as running afoul of security requirements.”

Jared Kushner, Ms. Trump’s husband, is also an adviser to President Trump.

• Dave Boyer contributed to this report.





