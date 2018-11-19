LUDLOW, Mass. (AP) - Authorities in western Massachusetts have arrested a man suspected of threatening two police officers with a knife.
Ludlow Police Chief Paul Madera says 64-year-old Ernest F. Marasa, of Ludlow, was taken into custody over the weekend.
The Republican newspaper of Springfield reports the two officers were responding to a woman’s call for help retrieving her car and cell phone from a home when Marasa allegedly brandished the knife Saturday morning.
He was charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, obstruction of justice and vandalizing property, and ordered held on $2,500 bond.
Marasa was expected to be arraigned Monday at Palmer District Court. A police booking photo showed him making an obscene gesture.
It could not immediately be determined if Marasa had a lawyer.
___
Information from: The Springfield (Mass.) Republican, http://www.masslive.com/news/
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.