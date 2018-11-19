PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Police are looking for a man who stabbed another man who was volunteering at The Well Community Church in Northeast Portland.
KOIN reports that the victim of the Sunday afternoon attack was found with a serious stab wound. He had been volunteering for a program at the church.
The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
