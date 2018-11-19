Mexico and three Central American countries have filed a protest with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights over President Trump’s new asylum policy, arguing their citizens should be allowed to flee their countries to find refuge in the U.S.

The complaint, reported by El Universal, a Mexican newspaper, was filed by the human rights ombudsmen for Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.

The complaint says migrants who make it into the U.S., even if entering illegally, must be allowed to demand asylum in the U.S.

They were objecting to a proclamation Mr. Trump signed earlier this month enacting a policy that prohibits anyone who jumps the southwest border from requesting asylum. Those who wait in line at official border crossings, though, will still be allowed to make the requests.

The ombudsmen’s complaint was filed earlier this month and was described by Honduras’s official to the Mexican newspaper.

Homeland Security officials in the U.S. say as many as 10,500 migrants are currently camped along the U.S.-Mexico border plotting their entry into the U.S. Most came north as members of caravans, leaving Central America with the goal of demanding entry into the U.S.

American officials say the vast majority lack legitimate asylum claims, and are instead hoping to exploit lax U.S. policies that allow them to make their claims then disappear into the shadows even if they aren’t worthy.

Immigrant-rights advocates say they must be allowed to at least state their cases. Those advocates have called the new Trump border-jumping policy illegal.

A federal judge in California held a hearing Monday on one of those legal challenges, brought by the American Civil Liberties Union, to the asylum policy.





