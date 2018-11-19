Finnish President Sauli Niinistö said he didn’t tell President Trump that raking leaves was a way to prevent forest fires, CNN reported Monday morning.

In an interview with Ilta-Sanomat, a CNN affiliate, the Finnish president explained that he talked with Mr. Trump in Paris about the California wildfires and a bit about Finland’s fire-monitoring system.

Mr. Niinistö said he told Mr. Trump his personal yard is raked and suggested that may be where Mr. Trump got the idea.

Mr. Trump told reporters while visiting the devastated areas in California that the U.S. needs to improve fire management. He used Finland as an example, and stressed that they spend “a lot of time on raking and cleaning and doing things.”

Amused Finlanders have taken to social media with their rakes and the hashtag “Rake America Great Again” to mock the president’s comments.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.