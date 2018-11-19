ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) - Police in St. Cloud are wrapping up their investigation into bloody deer carcasses that were dumped last week on the hoods of two cars owned by Somali-American men.

Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton said the investigative files will be sent to prosecutors Tuesday for possible charges.

Oxton says the complete files will be sent to both the city and county attorney’s offices. City attorneys generally prosecute misdemeanors while county attorneys handle felonies.

Police say a white man and his 14-year-old son dumped the skinned carcasses on the Somali men’s cars outside a YMCA on Wednesday night. Investigators used surveillance video to track down the pair.

The suspects told police they needed to get rid of the carcasses. But Somali and Muslim leaders say they don’t believe that explanation.





