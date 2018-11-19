Losing Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said the vote she lost to Republican Brian Kemp “was not a free and fair election.”

In an interview Monday night on MSNBC, Ms. Abrams repeatedly said the election was not fair because of a series of legal and routine actions related to voter rolls and vote security — most of which weren’t made by Mr. Kemp, despite his being secretary of state.

“We had thousands of Georgians purged from the rolls wrongly, including a 92-year-old woman who had voted in the same area since 1968, a civil-rights activist,” she told MSNBC host Chris Hayes.

Fmr. Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams tells @chrislhayes that the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial race was “not a free and fair election.” pic.twitter.com/ufnx38Fq5I — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 20, 2018

“It was not fair to the thousands forced to wait in long lines,” she continued. “It was not fair to the thousands put on hold with their registration.”

“Worse,” she said, “they had no polling place to go to because more than 300 were closed.”

Apart from the 92-year-old woman’s single vote, Ms. Abrams offered no evidence that any of the facts she cited actually prevented legitimate voters from voting or that any Georgian did not have a place to vote. Every state periodically changes or consolidates polling places to respond to population patterns.

“Brian Kemp oversaw for eight years the systematic and systemic dismantling of our democracy and that means there could not be a free and fair election in Georgia this year,” she said.

Ms. Abrams has made all these claims in the weeks since Election Day returns showed her trailing slightly, despite having done better than any state-wide Democratic candidate in conservative Georgia for years.

But in the past day or so, she’s gone further, saying they make the election illegitimate, refusing repeated prompts Sunday from CNN’s Jake Tapper to say Mr. Kemp was elected “legitimately.”

Conservatives have begun ridiculing Ms. Abrams as a conspiracy theorist making groundless claims.

“I remember when delegitimizing elections was unAmerican,” snarked “Instapundit” Glenn Reynolds on Twitter.

I remember when delegitimizing elections was unAmerican. https://t.co/VxdOi3zHOi — Instapundit.com (@instapundit) November 18, 2018

Conservative activist “AG Conservative” posted a comprehensive rebuttal on Twitter about the factual claims about Georgia’s election process, calling them “intentionally misleading to give readers who don’t know the facts a false impression and thus undermine a legitimate election.”

If no one else is going to respond to this, I guess I will have to. This list is intentionally misleading to give readers who don’t know the facts a false impression and thus undermine a legitimate election. Thread with the truth about each of these accusations: https://t.co/uwyTMeCp96 — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) November 17, 2018





