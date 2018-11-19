DENVER (AP) - The Latest on a fatal shooting in downtown Denver (all times local):

8:10 p.m.

A witness says he saw a man fire a handgun into a group of indigent people in downtown Denver, and someone in the group fired back.

Police say one person was killed and three others were wounded in the shooting Monday.

Hisam Derani tells The Denver Post he was returning home from work when he heard gunshots. He says he saw one or two shots fired before he ducked, and he heard about six total.

He says he saw a gunman get into a car and drive away.

Derani says police interviewed him and later asked him if a man they had detained as a potential suspect was the shooter, but Derani said he was not.

Police say they haven’t arrested anyone. They say the three injured people were in critical condition but their wounds were not life-threatening.

5:40 p.m.

Authorities say one person is dead and three others have been wounded in a shooting in downtown Denver.

The shootings occurred Monday afternoon about three blocks from Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies.

Denver Health Medical Center spokesman Simon Crittle says paramedics from the hospital responded to the shooting and found one person dead at the scene.

Crittle says the three injured people were taken to Denver Health. He initially said four people were injured.

Denver Police spokesman Doug Schepman says the three were in critical condition.

Schepman says no arrests have been made and police don’t know if there was more than one shooter.

Officers closed several streets in the area.

This story has been updated to show hospital officials now say three people were wounded, not four as they originally believed.





