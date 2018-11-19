SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The Latest on Utah’s tight race for U.S. House (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

Democrat Ben McAdams is declaring victory after a vote dump shows he’s retaken the lead over incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Mia Love in a tight race that’s close to the recount zone.

McAdams said Monday night at a news conference that county clerks told his campaign that nearly all the votes have been counted, leaving no way for the lead to revert to Love. State election officials will certify the results Nov. 26.

McAdams says Love has not conceded. He is the Salt Lake County mayor.

Love’s campaign didn’t immediately comment. She is trying to win a third term.

New vote results released Monday night show McAdams leads Love by 0.28 percent - barely outside the threshold for a recount.

Final vote counts are expected Tuesday.

The Associated Press has not called the race.

___

6:12 p.m.

Democrat Ben McAdams has retaken the lead over Republican Rep. Mia Love in a tight race that remains close to the recount zone.

New vote results released Monday night by the Democratic-leaning Salt Lake County show McAdams leads by 739 votes in a race where a total of about 269,000 ballots have been counted across four counties.

McAdams leads Love by 0.28 percent - barely outside the threshold for a recount. Under Utah law, a candidate can request a recount if the margin is 0.25 percent or tighter.

The counties are set to release their final vote counts Tuesday afternoon. State election officials will certify the results on Nov. 26.

Earlier Monday, Love had widened her lead with new results from Republican-leaning Utah County.

Love is the first black Republican woman in Congress. She is trying to win her third term.

McAdams is the mayor of Salt Lake County and a former state lawmaker.

____

11:07 a.m.

Utah Republican Rep. Mia Love has widened her lead over Democratic challenger Ben McAdams, but the percentage of votes she picked up in her stronghold county dipped slightly as the race remained close to recount zone.

Results of new votes released Monday morning by Utah County show Love now leads McAdams by 1,516 votes in a race where a total of nearly 261,000 ballots have been counted.

Love’s lead over the Democratic Salt Lake County mayor is at 0.58 percent. Under Utah law, a candidate can request a recount if the margin is 0.25 percent or tighter.

The more Democratic-leaning Salt Lake County scheduled to release more votes Monday afternoon. McAdams leads there with 54 percent of the votes so far.

The vote canvass is Tuesday.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.