KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are searching for a driver who fled after hitting and killing a tow truck driver in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that police say the crash happened late Sunday as the victim was securing a vehicle on his truck along Interstate 35 in the northern party of the city. Police say the hit-and-run driver was behind the wheel of a black sedan.

The victim’s employer, GT Tow Service of Smithville, described what happened in a Facebook post as a “senseless tragedy.”

The owner of GT Tow Service has been an advocate for “move over” laws, which require drivers to give wide berth to emergency vehicles stopped on the roadside, after the owner’s 18-year-old son Blake Gresham was killed working a roadside rescue in 2012.

