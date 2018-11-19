BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A Glenburn woman is accused of abandoning three dogs in a Bismarck apartment.

Authorities allege 21-year-old Leoda Fowler left the dogs in locked cages with no food or water for at least three days. They were found sitting in their own waste.

The Minot Daily News reports Fowler faces misdemeanor counts of animal neglect and animal abandonment that together carry a maximum punishment of six years in prison.

Court documents don’t list an attorney for Fowler, and a home telephone listing couldn’t be found. She’s due in court Wednesday.

