MARSTON, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the death of a 50-year-old Illinois woman whose body was found at a rest area in southeastern Missouri.
KFVS-TV reports that officers on Wednesday found the body of Monica Keenlance of Morton, Illinois, near her vehicle, which was parked at a rest area along Interstate 55 near Marston, Missouri. She had suffered a gunshot wound.
Police say a red SUV was seen fleeing the scene.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol and several local agencies are involved in the investigation.
