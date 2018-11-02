The U.S. will give eight countries exemptions from reimposed oil sanctions on Iran, Bloomberg reported Friday.

An unnamed official told Bloomberg that the waivers are being approved to protect oil prices once the U.S. places renewed pressure on Iran’s economy. The exemptions will be temporary, and it’s unclear if any limit will be placed on the trading.

The report named half of the countries on the list — China, Japan, India and South Korea — that will be allowed to still buy oil from the Middle Eastern countries. However, these exempt countries were asked to balance out the waivers by cutting back on trading over goods not under sanctions.

The official said all eight will be revealed once sanctions go into effect on Monday.





