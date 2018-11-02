BILOXI, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi man faces felony DUI charges after he ran over seven brick mailboxes, shrubs and then a car in a subdivision.
WLOX-TV reports the man was arrested by Biloxi police on Wednesday.
Security video shows a white pickup truck running over a cable television box, hitting a mailbox and then hitting a parked car in a cul-de-sac.
Resident Gail Moon calls the attack “unbelievable” and a “freak thing.” The truck’s bumper ended up in a debris pile in her yard.
The unnamed man was charged with felony DUI and jailed on $50,000 bail.
