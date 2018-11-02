LIBERAL, Kan. (AP) - Authorities have arrested a Kansas mother on suspicion of child abuse and attempted first-degree murder after her 3-year-old daughter was seriously injured.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Liberal police Capt. Robert Rogers said in a release that officers were called Sunday to Southwest Medical Center for a report of child abuse. Family members had brought a 3-year-old girl to the emergency room.

The release says the child’s condition worsened while at the Liberal hospital, and she was later flown to a Wichita hospital. The release says her injuries appeared to be “intentional” and that other possible signs of abuse also were discovered.

The investigation into the girl’s 20-year-old mother is ongoing. No charges were immediately filed.

___

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com





