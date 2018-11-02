FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A Fargo woman is charged with child neglect after authorities say she left her baby alone in a hot SUV while she shopped.
Court documents accuse Clara Nissko of leaving the child for 20 minutes in 84-degree weather in September while she was in Walmart in Fargo.
KXMB-TV reports police were called after several people heard the baby crying and found the infant strapped in a car seat. Witnesses say one window of the vehicle was partially opened.
Passers-by took the baby out of the vehicle while they waiting for police to arrive. It’s not clear whether Nissko has hired an attorney.
