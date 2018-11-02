The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette printed the opening words of the Kaddish, or Jewish mourners’ prayer, on its Friday front page, in honor of the victims of the synagogue shooting.

“Magnified and sanctified be Your name”



These are the first words of the Jewish mourners’ prayer, which will be recited tonight on the first Sabbath since the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting. pic.twitter.com/LJPsKdlWRQ — Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (@PittsburghPG) November 2, 2018

Friday evening will be the first Shabbat since a gunman attacked the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh during a Saturday service. The rampage killed 11 people and injured several others, including police officers.

It is the deadliest attack on Jewish people on U.S. soil in history.

The suspect, Robert Bowers, 46, was arrested on the scene Saturday. He pleaded not guilty to the 44 charges against him, which included hate crimes, on Thursday.

Rose Mallinger, the oldest victim, will be laid to rest on Friday.





