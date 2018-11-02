ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - Police have arrested a man in Chicago who they say fatally shot a man in Rochester, New York, last month.

WHEC-TV reports Friday that 32-year-old Jaquan Tyrek Moore has been brought back to Rochester and arraigned on a second-degree murder charge.

Police say Moore shot 41-year-old Amos Harring Sr. last month. Harring was found dead in a road on Oct. 20.

It couldn’t be learned from prosecutors if Moore has a lawyer who could comment on the charges.





