By - Associated Press - Friday, November 2, 2018

SEATTLE (AP) - Authorities say a woman suffered life-threatening injuries when she was stabbed at Seattle Center.

The Seattle Police Department said on Twitter at about 5 p.m. Friday that officers responded to the center’s Armory and that they had a man in custody.

Police say a woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with life-threatening injuries.

Seattle Center is home to the Space Needle, museums, fountains, theaters, other organizations, shops and restaurants.


