Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci condemned Ivanka Trump’s personal email use on Tuesday, but he stressed it’s a bigger Washington issue.

“Certainly I think it’s hypocritical,” Mr. Scaramucci said on CNN’s “New Day.” “I think even Ivanka — if she was, you know, interviewed about it, she’d have to say it was a mistake.”

The former White House defender warned that Ms. Trump’s error will become fodder for Democrats to use on the 2020 campaign trail.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s email scandal was a focal point of the 2016 campaign and sparked an FBI investigation. Mr. Trump and his supporters have continuously called it an example of Democratic wrongdoing.

However, Mr. Scaramucci downplayed the anger from Trump’s base toward Mrs. Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, and suggested that the focus should be on why this happens. He argued that both parties were intentionally using these personal accounts, “so there has to be a reason for it.”

“But I think these watchdogs and those people should figure out why there’s a proclivity on both sides to do that,” Mr. Scaramucci said.





