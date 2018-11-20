NEW YORK (AP) - Authorities say they’ve arrested a man suspected of scrawling racist graffiti at the historic African Burial Ground in New York City.

Federal prosecutors have charged Ivan Nieves with vandalism and disorderly conduct. Authorities say the 57-year-old was seen on area security camera footage.

There was no immediate information on a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

Graffiti suggesting African-Americans should be killed was discovered on a monument plaque on Nov. 1.

The African Burial Ground National Monument is a National Park Services site.

Thousands of skeletal remains from the 17th and 18th centuries - many of enslaved blacks - are buried there.





