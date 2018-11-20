MCGRATH, Minn. (AP) - The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the weekend death of a hunter.
Authorities tell KFGO radio that the 56-year-old man was hunting on family owned land near McGrath when he was struck by a bullet. They believe the shot was intended for a deer.
The man died at the scene. His name wasn’t immediately released.
