SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The California Supreme Court is recommending that Gov. Jerry Brown pardon a former state lawmaker convicted of lying about his true residence.

A Los Angeles County jury in 2014 determined that state Sen. Roderick Wright lived outside the district he represented and convicted him of voter fraud and perjury. Some lawmakers at the time defended Wright, saying state law at the time was ambiguous.

Tuesday’s recommendation by the justices came after the governor’s legal affairs secretary, Peter Krause, sought the court’s input. A final decision is now up to Brown.

The court’s decision was first reported by the Los Angeles Times .

A call to what appeared to be a listing for Wright was not immediately returned. He told the newspaper recently that he believes he complied with state law.





