Democrats on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee are taking aim at Ivanka Trump over revelations that she used a personal email, The Hill reported Tuesday.

Democrats plan to “to continue our investigation of the presidential records act and federal records act, and we want to know if Ivanka complied with the law,” an aide told The Hill.

The Washington Post reported Monday night that Ms. Trump, the president’s eldest daughter and a senior White House adviser, used a personal account to sent hundreds of emails about government business to officials in 2017.

Her attorney, Abbe Lowell, confirmed a personal account was used, but downplayed it as only for planning purposes.

“While transitioning into government, after she was given an official account but until the White House provided her the same guidance they had given others who started before she did, Ms. Trump sometimes used her personal account, almost always for logistics and scheduling concerning her family,” Mr. Lowell said in a statement.

Many have compared Ms. Trump’s personal account to the Hillary Clinton email scandal, which then-candidate Trump made it a focal point of the 2016 presidential election. Mr. Trump still points to Mrs. Clinton’s email when he calls for Democrats to be investigated by the Justice Department.





