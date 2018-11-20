President Trump hinted Tuesday night that he may attend the White House Correspondents’ Dinner for the first time in his term.

Mr. Trump took to Twitter to spike the football of the White House Correspondents’ Association not to invite Michelle Wolf, who roasted Mr. Trump and Republicans last year, or any other comedian.

“So-called comedian Michelle Wolf bombed so badly last year at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner that this year, for the first time in decades, they will have an author instead of a comedian,” he wrote of the plan announced earlier this week to invite historian Ron Chernow as featured speaker.

Mr. Trump called the move a “good first step in comeback of a dying evening and tradition! Maybe I will go?”

So-called comedian Michelle Wolf bombed so badly last year at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner that this year, for the first time in decades, they will have an author instead of a comedian. Good first step in comeback of a dying evening and tradition! Maybe I will go? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2018

The annual black-tie event is held in the spring, but Mr. Trump has not attended either in the two years he has been president.

At last year’s heavily criticized event, Ms. Wolf called press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who was present at the main table, “an “Uncle Tom, but for white women” and said she “burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smoky eye.”





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.