SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) - A bus driver faces criminal charges stemming from a crash last month near Scranton that killed a California woman and seriously injured other passengers.

Charles Dixon was driving the bus on Oct. 14 when it veered off Interstate 380 and crashed into trees.

Passenger Rebecca Blanco had texted 911 about Dixon driving erratically. Blanco, of Vacaville, California, was killed and other passengers suffered injuries including a broken neck.

The Scranton Times-Tribune reports Dixon, of the Bronx, New York, was charged Monday with numerous counts including homicide by motor vehicle while under the influence of cocaine and involuntary manslaughter.

According to a police affidavit, a post-crash inspection found a third of the bus’s brakes were defective.

An attorney for the Big Red Bullet bus company didn’t comment to the newspaper Monday.

___

Information from: The Times-Tribune, http://thetimes-tribune.com/





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.