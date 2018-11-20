PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - The state Ethics Commission has denied motions by a Rhode Island Supreme Court justice to dismiss a complaint against him.

The complaint alleges Justice Francis Flaherty violated ethics rules by not reporting his service on the board of a Catholic lawyers’ group on financial disclosure forms.

The commission dismissed Flaherty’s motions Tuesday. A hearing will be held to determine whether Flaherty violated the code.

Flaherty says it wasn’t a willful violation. He questioned the commission’s authority and says his due process rights were violated.

The prosecutor says the judiciary recognizes the commission’s authority, Flaherty’s due process claims are unfounded and the disclosure forms are clear.

A woman who says she was abused by a priest and sued the Providence Diocese filed the complaint. Her lawsuit was dismissed and Flaherty wrote the decision rejecting her appeal.





