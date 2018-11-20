DETROIT (AP) - The arrest of CEO Carlos Ghosn (gohn) for alleged financial improprieties could threaten the Renault-Nissan global alliance.

Ghosn is set to be ousted later this week from his spot as Nissan chairman. He also could also lose his roles as CEO and chairman of Renault, threatening the alliance formed in 1999 that’s now selling more than 10 million automobiles a year.

Bernstein analyst Max Warburton says Ghosn has been the glue that holds the companies together. But he says a gulf may be opening between the companies.

Nissan says it will dismiss the Ghosn after he was arrested in Japan Monday for allegedly abusing company funds and misreporting his income.





