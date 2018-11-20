Police in Springfield, Kentucky, said they prevented a mass shooting Monday when they arrested a man armed with several guns at a manufacturing plant, a local newspaper reported Tuesday.

Matthew Smith, 37, of Lebanon, Kentucky was arrested while sitting in his car outside the LB Manufacturing plant in Springfield, according to the Courier-Journal.

When police confronted Mr. Smith, he aimed a Glock handgun at the officer’s chest, the newspaper reported. The officer wrestled the gun out of Mr. Smith’s hand and gave it to another officer before pulling the suspect out his car and putting him on the ground, according to the article.

In addition to the Glock, Mr. Smith had a Springfield XD handgun, another Glock, a .308 caliber rifle and a Colt AR-15, which he modified to be “fully automatic,” according to the criminal complaint.

Mr. Smith told police that he “brought what he needed to get the job done” and was waiting for a woman he dropped off that morning who was not “answering any of his calls or texts,” the Courier-Journal reported.

Mr. Smith is charged with wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, attempted murder and criminal trespassing. Federal charges are likely to be filed.





