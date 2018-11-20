There is some conditional sympathy among Americans for the thousands of “caravan” members who have begun to arrive at the U.S. border. A new survey, however, finds that the public also believes the caravan poses a threat to the U.S. — with some wide partisan divides on many issues.

A Monmouth Universitypoll released Monday found that 70 percent of respondents overall say that illegal immigration is a serious problem for the nation. That includes 91 percent of Republicans, 72 percent of independents and 53 percent of Democrats.

Does the caravan itself pose a threat to the U.S.? The majority of Americans think so. The poll found 53 percent overall agreed the caravan poses a threat; 82 percent of Republicans, 49 percent of independents and 36 percent of Democrats agree with that.

Another 38 percent overall believe the caravan population could include terrorists; 63 percent of Republicans, 39 percent of independents and 18 percent of Democrats agree.

The public is not without heart, though. Their sympathy relies on certain conditions, the poll found. Seven-out-of-10 of the respondents say that the caravan participants should be given an “opportunity” to enter the U.S. if they can give evidence they have no criminal record, or show that they have been persecuted in their homeland.

And the partisan divide: 43 percent of Republicans, 72 percent of independents and 89 percent of Democrats agree.

The Monmouth University poll of 802 U.S. adults was conducted Nov. 9-12 and released Monday.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.