ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis County police have surrounded an apartment complex after an officer-involved shooting.

Police say a man assaulted an officer who was on patrol around 11 a.m. Tuesday in north St. Louis County. The officer fired at least one shot, but it wasn’t clear if the suspect was struck.

Police believe the suspect is within the apartment complex. Traffic was being redirected away from the area.





