An Oregon man pleaded guilty Tuesday to trying to pay a deportation officer to oust his wife from the country.

Antonio Oswaldo Burgos, 48, spotted and followed the officer to a parking lot, where Burgos offered money in exchange for deporting his wife, who he’d met in El Salvador but was in the process of divorcing, prosecutors said.

The officer declined, but reported the attempt to his superiors at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, who sent him back to pursue the interaction to see where it led.

Burgos arranged an in-person meeting and offered to pay $2,000 up front, with another $2,000 afterwards to deport both his wife and his wife’s child from a previous relationship.

Sentencing is scheduled for May.

Burgos faces up to 15 years in prison.





