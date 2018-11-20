GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) - Police say a 13-year-old Wyoming boy is recovering in a hospital after he was shot by his 24-year-old brother inside a house in Gillette.
The Gillette News Record reports police Lt. Brent Wasson says the adult brother was “handling” a 9 mm handgun when it went off Saturday.
Wasson says the boy was shot in the shoulder, and the bullet later migrated to his upper chest.
The boy was later transferred to a hospital in Billings, Montana.
No charges have been filed against the 24-year-old.
Wasson says the shooting is still under investigation.
Information from: The Gillette (Wyo.) News Record, http://www.gillettenewsrecord.com
