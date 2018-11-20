NORFOLK, Mass. (AP) - Police have charged a Massachusetts prison guard with trying to smuggle drugs into the facility to sell to inmates.
Steven Frazer, of Cumberland, Rhode Island, was arrested Monday and charged with conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
Prosecutors say the MCI-Norfolk corrections officer met with a cooperating witness.
Police say the witness gave Frazer 40 Suboxone strips, 24 packs of synthetic marijuana and $2,500 in cash Sunday in Attleboro. Prosecutors say investigators recorded the meeting before Frazer was arrested.
His public defender did not return a call for comment.
Another MCI-Norfolk guard was sentenced earlier this year for smuggling drugs.
