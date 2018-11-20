ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - Police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting in upstate New York.
Rochester police say officers found 24-year-old Christopher Brock suffering from gunshot wounds on a city street around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where he died of his injuries.
Police believe he was shot about one street away from where he was found.
The search for the shooter is continuing. No arrests have been reported.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.