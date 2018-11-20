OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Police say a 66-year-old man fatally shot a 67-year-old woman and a dog at an Olympia home before turning the gun on himself.
The Olympian reports Olympia police responded to the home Friday morning after getting a 911 call in which the caller didn’t say anything.
Police Lt. Paul Lower says no one answered the door, but police saw through the window a woman with blood around her.
The coroner’s office identified her as Sharilyn Ketola on Monday. She died of a gunshot wound.
The man was identified as James Wavrin. Lower says a shotgun was found next to him.
Police are investigating the deaths as a homicide-suicide.
Lower says the man and woman lived together.
