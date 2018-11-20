The Rolling Stones have announced their first U.S. tour in nearly four years at stadiums across the country starting in spring 2019.

The Stones have booked 13 dates in the U.S. as part of the band’s “No Filter” tour, the legendary British rock group announced Monday.

“It’s a thrill when we play stadiums in the States – the energy is always amazing!” singer Mick Jagger said in a statement.

“I’ve always loved playing the States. It’s a great crowd,” guitarist Keith Richards added.

The tour is scheduled to start April 20 in Miami, Florida, followed by a dozen other dates spanning coast to coast, including a May 31 performance near the nation’s capital at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Tickets for the concerts are slated to go on sale to the general public starting Nov. 30.





