President Trump reveled Tuesday in tradition of granting a pardon to a Thanksgiving turkey, while taking a few pokes at Democrats.

Mr. Trump joked that despite the pardon, Democrats could still subpoena the birds and the pardon could be blocked by the liberal-leaning U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

“Today’s lucky bird and guest of honor is named Peas,” Mr. Trump said at the Rose Garden event. “That turkey is so lucky. I’ve never seen such a beautiful turkey.”

Peas and runner-up Carrots will both live out their lives at Virginia Tech’s “Gobbler’s Rest” exhibit in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Peas was selected for the pardon in an online election conducted on the White House website.

“This was a fair election. Unfortunately Carrots refused to concede and demanded a recount, and we are still fighting with Carrots,” Mr. Trump said in a nod to the recently resolved election turmoil in Florida and Georgia.

Mr. Trump also said that the turkeys’ time at Virginia Tech will not be entirely stress-free.

“Even though Peas and Carrots have received a presidential pardon, I have warned them that House Democrats are likely to issue them both subpoenas,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump also called for Americans to reflect on their blessings during the holidays.

“All joking aside, this is a time for Americans to unite together in a spirit of love, understanding, unity and joy as one very proud American family,” he said. “We are truly blessed.”





