President Trump vowed to retaliate Tuesday against liberal judges on the West Coast who he said appear to have it in for him, commenting hours after an Obama-appointed judge delivered yet another legal spanking to the administration on immigration policy.

“I’m going to put in a major complaint, because you cannot win if you’re us,” Mr. Trump said at the White House, facing reporters just before jetting off for a Thanksgiving holiday in Florida.

He said he’s fed up with his opponents’ ability to file cases in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, a set of notoriously liberal courts that have ruled against Mr. Trump on everything from the travel ban to sanctuary cities to this latest ruling Tuesday morning blocking his asylum crackdown.

Mr. Trump predicted he will eventually prevail on the asylum case when it reaches the Supreme Court, just as he did after a long back-and-forth on the travel ban.

But he said it’s unfair to have to face the lower court judges, who he said are “very unfair.”

“That’s not law. That’s not what this country stands for. Every case that gets file din the 9th Circuit, we get beaten,” he said.

The 9th Circuit covers Hawaii, Alaska, California, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Idaho, Montana and Arizona.





