Nov. 17

Dothan Eagle on Alabama’s infant mortality rate dropping to a record low:

Alabama got a bit of good news recently - the state’s notoriously high infant mortality rate has dropped to a record low of 7.4 per 1,000 births. At least it’s a record in our state, which had a rate of 9.5 a decade ago, and 9.1 for 2016. It’s still above the national average, which was 5.9 in 2016.

The mortality rate measures the number of babies who don’t live to their first birthday against the number of live births. State public health officials attribute the decline to aggressive educational outreach that has resulted in fewer pre-term deliveries and low baby birth weights.

We applaud the efforts responsible for this milestone, and encourage health officials to keep up the good work in educating prospective parents about positive prenatal strategies.

Meanwhile, recent events in Birmingham highlight other societal ills that threaten children - gun violence and bullying - and other events underscore the irony of efforts to protect people from themselves and others.

This month, a 2-year-old boy died after finding a gun in the family home and shooting himself in the face. He died instantly, leaving his family to struggle not only with grief, but with how to pay for his burial.

A trauma physician spoke out on gun violence, highlighting the extensive damage that high-velocity ammunition inflicts on human tissue; in response, an NRA official tweeted that the doctor should “stay in his lane.”

The FDA threatened strong regulation of flavored e-cigarettes, targeting JUUL, which has become popular with youngsters. Manufacturers have an opportunity to regulate themselves under threat of an outright ban.

Some dangers are obviously less complicated to address than others, particularly highly polarizing issues such as those surrounding firearms.

However, we should applaud the victories as they come, and the decline in infant mortality is no small feat.

Nov. 18

The Decatur Daily on an act that would help former prisoners re-enter society and curb some of the harshest mandatory prison sentences at the federal level:

President Donald Trump may have fired Jeff Sessions for the wrong reason, but there were plenty of right reasons to sack the now former attorney general.

Exhibit A: The door had barely recoiled from hitting Sessions on the way out of the Justice Department before criminal justice reform, which Sessions has opposed at every turn, gained traction in Congress.

The FIRST STEP Act is one of those names only a lawmaker could love, but in substance, the bill contains much to love. FIRST STEP stands for “Formerly Incarcerated Re-enter Society Transformed Safely Transitioning Every Person.” Translated into plain English, the act would help former prisoners re-enter society and curb some of the harshest mandatory prison sentences at the federal level.

The bill provides for such things as placing prisoners in facilities closer to their families and expanding home confinement of low-risk prisoners. Prisoners serving time for drug crimes could become eligible for exemptions from mandatory minimum sentences.

The bill should go further. For example, its provisions would not be retroactive but would apply only to future inmates. But, in the more straightforward sense of the bill’s title, it is a good first step.

President Donald Trump expressed his support for the act this month.

“In many respects, we’re getting very much tougher on the truly bad criminals - of which, unfortunately, there are many,” Trump said in announcing his support for the bipartisan agreement and mostly talking up its “tough-on-crime” aspects. “But we’re treating people differently for different crimes. Some people got caught up in situations that were very bad.”

It’s not clear how familiar Trump is with the bill, and he may be supporting it largely because it’s been a project to which his son-in-law Jared Kushner has devoted a lot of time and effort. Regardless, Trump’s endorsement vastly improves the bill’s prospects.

With Trump’s support and Sessions gone, it’s likely this much-needed criminal justice reform will finally pass Congress. But it still has hurdles to overcome.

For one, Trump’s acting attorney general, Matthew Whitaker, whose legal experience makes TV lawyer Saul Goodman look like Supreme Court material, objects to the potential reduction of mandatory sentences for those convicted of drug offenses.

The staunchest opponent of any prison reform in Congress is Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton, who bizarrely maintains the United States doesn’t have an over-incarceration problem but rather an “under-incarceration problem.” This is an outlandish claim, given the U.S. already has the world’s highest incarceration rate - 737 inmates per 100,000 people. That exceeds the rates of China, Russia, Ukraine and other countries that are no one’s models of criminal justice.

And while outgoing House Speaker Paul Ryan has said he’d like to pass the bill in the current lame-duck session of Congress, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell doesn’t seem in any hurry.

The FIRST STEP Act is a small step in the right direction, and Congress should pass it as soon as possible, before the president moves on to other things.

Nov. 19

Gadsden Times on safety during Thanksgiving week:

It’s Thanksgiving week. We hope you’ll find time to give a little thanks, being that it’s what the holiday is about.

We understand a lot of you will be focused on family, food and football. We know even more of you, once the turkey meat is stripped from the carcasses and bagged in the refrigerator to be used for casseroles, sandwiches and the like, will be hitting the stores either in person or online in search of holiday bargains.

Amid the feasts, festivities, shopping and giving of thanks, please try to multi-task and focus on something very important: staying safe.

Highways and streets will be crowded this week with people traveling to visit or dine with their families. Don’t get us started on what the parking lots will be like when Black Friday dawns.

Chill out and don’t make things worse. No. 1, wear your seat belts. No. 1A, obey speed limits. We know family trips rarely start on time, especially if young kids are involved, but don’t try to channel newly-crowned NASCAR champion Joey Logano with the accelerator pedal or in traffic to make up the difference.

Don’t turn left 5 seconds after the traffic signal turns red, and actually stop at stop signs.

Be aware of your surroundings and be cognizant of what other drivers might do. (You can’t do that gabbing about or, perish the thought, texting something on a smartphone that 99.9 times out of 100 could wait until you get stopped).

And once the shopping starts, don’t have any lot rage incidents over parking spaces. We understand the needs of those who have health or mobility issues - stay out of the slots designated for those folks unless you qualify, too - but most people could benefit from walking an extra 20 yards the day after stuffing their bellies.

Last year, traffic deaths investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend (12:01 a.m. Wednesday to midnight Sunday) were cut by more than half over 2016, from 16 to 6. Let’s make it zero this time.

However, safety isn’t just a priority on the road. The number of shoppers out and about this weekend will draw the attention of criminals looking for marks and quick scores.

So, be alert, especially if you encounter a stranger who might very well be working with a cohort and trying to distract you.

Park where there is good lighting and other people in the vicinity, and try not to shop solo. (There is strength in numbers.)

Men, stick your wallets in your front pockets and women, carry your purses close to your body.

Stick bags, packages or anything of value in your vehicle’s trunk, out of sight. Regardless, lock your vehicle’s doors after parking, and don’t be fumbling through your purse or pockets for the keys when you return.

The idea is something we’ve said repeatedly, although there will never be a case when it’s “too many times,” because it’s so important.

Don’t make it easy for ‘em.

Online: http://www.gadsdentimes.com/





