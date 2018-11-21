MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office and Manchester police are investigating officers’ use of force in arresting several men at a bar.
Police tasered two people and arrested four following a fight at the Bonfire Restaurant & Country Bar early Sunday.
A video posted online shows four police officers swearing at and tackling three men who appear to be resisting arrest.
Manchester police said in a statement Tuesday that the video “shows how quickly a dynamic situation can unfold.” The statement said there are occasions when an officer must use force to arrest a combative suspect.
Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig said the city’s committed to getting all the facts.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.