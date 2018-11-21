The White House has signed a memo granting the troops stationed at the border authority to engage in some law enforcement and to use lethal force if they are in danger, according to a report in Military Times.

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly signed the memo, which allows troops to assist the Border Patrol in crowd control and even detaining illegal immigrants, the paper reported.

The memo appears to make good on President Trump’s insistence that the military play a more active role in preventing the migrant caravans from overrunning the U.S. border, as they did a month ago on Mexico’s southern border.

Homeland Security signaled it would welcome the assistance.

“As Secretary [Kirstjen] Nielsen has said, we will not allow our frontline personnel to be in harm’s way,” said spokeswoman Katie Waldman. “We will do everything we can to protect those who defend our nation’s sovereignty and secure our border. We appreciate the Department of Defense stepping in to assist the Department of Homeland Security as needed.”

Some 5,900 active-duty troops have been deployed to the border ahead of the caravan, the Pentagon said this week. More than 2,100 National Guard troops are also there under a deployment ordered earlier this year, after a previous caravan.

Homeland Security officials say some 10,500 migrants are camped along the border, with more than 6,000 in Tijuana alone. Some of them have attempted to climb parts of the border wall between Tijuana and San Diego, leading to an ever-increasing amount of razor wire being deployed.

Authorities also erected barricades and closed down lanes at the San Ysidro border crossing early this week after getting word that some migrants were planning a kamikaze run at the border, hoping to overwhelm American authorities the way they did Mexican police.





