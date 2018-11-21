Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. rebuffed President Trump on Wednesday, saying there is no such thing as “Obama judges or Trump judges.”

The comments came in response to an inquiry from the Associated Press after Mr. Trump said he and his administration were unable to get a fair shake from the judges on the country’s West Coast.

“We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges. What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them,” the chief justice said. “That independent judiciary is something we should all be thankful for.”

On Tuesday Mr. Trump had complained about a ruling blocking his new asylum crackdown, in which an Obama-appointed judge said the president was trying to rewrite the immigration laws himself — a criticism Mr. Trump used to aim at President Obama.

Mr. Trump said the ruling was the latest to find against him.

“That’s not law. That’s not what this country stands for. Every case that gets filed in the 9th Circuit, we get beaten,” he said.

The 9th Circuit covers Hawaii, Alaska, California, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Idaho, Montana and Arizona.

Mr. Trump did in fact have a bad day in the courts on Tuesday, with three Obama-appointed judges ruling against him in immigration-related cases.

But they were in courtrooms from California to Michigan to New York, suggesting the president’s legal problems go far beyond the 9th Circuit.





