President Trump turned climatologist Wednesday night, as much of the Eastern part of the nation braced for a major cold snap on Thanksgiving weekend.

Brutal and Extended Cold Blast could shatter ALL RECORDS - Whatever happened to Global Warming? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2018

The imminent chill caused New York City to issue an extreme cold weather alert for Thursday amid fears it could play havoc with the traditional Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The National Weather Service predicted temperatures in the low 20s with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Climatology is not the same science as meteorology and one cold snap in late November would no more disprove alarmist global-warming theories than one deadly forest fire in California would prove them.

Former Vice President Al Gore often makes the same error in reverse, attributing specific deadly hurricanes to man-made climate change, even though the overall number of hurricanes hasn’t increased since he blamed the catastrophe of Katrina on global warming and warned of worse and more to come.





