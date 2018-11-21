Stressing out over family time during Thanksgiving? A new study suggests that family meals — no matter how dysfunctional the relatives — encourage healthy eating, especially among children and teenagers.

Researchers in Canada found that adolescents who frequently ate dinner with their families reported having more fruits and vegetables and less fast food and takeout, according to a study published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

The research was led by Kathryn Walton, a registered dietitian in the Department of Family Relations and Applied Nutrition at the University of Guelph in Ontario.

The researchers wanted to explore how family meals could help influence better eating habits in light of the global obesity epidemic, especially among children.

About 1-in-5 children in the U.S. are obese, and that ratio is similar in Canada, where about 26 percent of youth are overweight or obese.

The latest research emerged from a survey of more than 2,700 young people between 14 and 24 years old and living at home with their parents. Ms. Walton and her research team wanted to explore how family dynamics influenced family meals and the association with eating habits.

Earlier research has established that more frequent family meals have a positive effect on relationships and diet, yet no research had examined how frequent family meals, even in a dysfunctional environment, influence eating.

“Results may provide us with a clearer understanding as to the role that family dinners play in improving dietary intake and if this positive association exists for all families regardless of their level of family functioning,” the researchers wrote.

Family dynamics were evaluated by ranking how members solve problems and communicate, as well as each relative’s role in the family, their responsiveness and their behavior.

Family dynamics also were evaluated based on the mother’s relationship, either with a partner or spouse, or single.

The researchers point out that family dysfunction may get in the way of organizing a regular meal together, but they found that such families still can participate in frequent meals and reap the benefits of improved dietary intake.

Eating at home reduced the opportunity to consume takeout or fast food, the researchers wrote, and that despite the study not examining the specific food eaten at home, those meals were likely to be healthier than convenience fare.

The most cited barriers to family meal time were “work schedules, activities after school and a lack of meal planning,” the researchers noted.

When made a priority, the numerous benefits of family meals are important to both emotional and physical well-being, they said.





