KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) - A FIFA ethics committee judge has been arrested in Malaysia on suspicion of corruption in his job as director of an arbitration service.

Sundra Rajoo’s lawyer tells The Associated Press his client was detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission late Tuesday after returning from FIFA business in Zurich.

The lawyer, Cheow Wee, says a court refused a request for a seven-day remand order against Rajoo. Wee says the court “agreed with our position that he (Rajoo) has diplomatic immunity and privileges.”

However, Rajoo has resigned from his position with the Asian International Arbitration Centre.

Rajoo’s office in Kuala Lumpur was raided on Monday.

FIFA appointed Rajoo last year as a deputy chairman of its ethics committee’s adjudicatory chamber.

___

